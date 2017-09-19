Linkin Park Announce Tribute Concert for Late Chester Bennington, Release Moving ‘One More Light’ Music Video

The event will mark the first time the group is performing together since Bennington’s July death, which was ruled a suicide. Linkin Park will be joined by other musical acts as they pay tribute to Bennington and raise money for Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund.

On Monday, Linkin Park released a touching music video for their song “One More Light,” which features Bennington performing live and singing the song to his fans.

The lyrics are oddly chilling in light of Bennington’s untimely death.