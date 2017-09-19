Linkin Park Announce Tribute Concert for Late Chester Bennington, Release Moving ‘One More Light’ Music Video
Linkin Park is honoring the late Chester Bennington. The rock band is hosting a one-night tribute concert for their former lead singer on Oct. 27, at the Hollywood Bowl in California.
The event will mark the first time the group is performing together since Bennington’s July death, which was ruled a suicide. Linkin Park will be joined by other musical acts as they pay tribute to Bennington and raise money for Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund.
On Monday, Linkin Park released a touching music video for their song “One More Light,” which features Bennington performing live and singing the song to his fans.
The lyrics are oddly chilling in light of Bennington’s untimely death.
“Should’ve stayed, were there signs, I ignored?” the lyrics read. “Can I help you, not to hurt anymore?... If they say Who cares if one more light goes out in the sky of a million stars? It flickers, flickers. Who cares when someone’s time runs out? If a moment is all we are, we’re quicker, quicker. Who cares if one more light goes out? Well, I do.”
Pre-sale for tickets begins Tuesday and general on-sale Friday. For more information, visit http://linkinpark.com.
