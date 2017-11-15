Linkin Park Dedicates New Live Album to Chester Bennington: He 'Poured His Heart & Soul' Into 'One More Light'

Linkin Park continues to honor the late Chester Bennington.

On Wednesday, the rock band announced a new album, One More Light Live, dedicated to their late friend and lead singer. The LP is a compilation of songs that Bennington and the guys recorded live on their One More Light World Tour, which they were on when the singer died on July 20.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into one more light. after we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that -- since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio -- he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge," the message posted on the band's website reads.

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music," the band continued.