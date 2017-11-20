Linkin Park Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington Upon Accepting Favorite Alternative Rock Artist Award at AMAs

Linkin Park made an emotional appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards when they accepted the award for favorite alternative rock artist.

Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson took the stage on Sunday night, and dedicated their award to the band's late frontman, Chester Bennington, who died in July. He was 41.

"First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin," Shinoda, Linkin Park's co-founder said.