Linkin Park Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington Upon Accepting Favorite Alternative Rock Artist Award at AMAs
Linkin Park made an emotional appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards when they accepted the award for favorite alternative rock artist.
Rob Bourdon, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson took the stage on Sunday night, and dedicated their award to the band's late frontman, Chester Bennington, who died in July. He was 41.
"First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin," Shinoda, Linkin Park's co-founder said.
Shinoda also praised his fellow nominees, Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots, for their support following Bennington's death. "I got a chance to talk to those guys, who said really wonderful things about Chester," he said. "They were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy."
He concluded, "Remember, you guys -- all of you, tonight -- whether you’re a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much."
The band also shared a photo from the awards show on Instagram, writing: "Had an epic Instagram Story tonight -- almost dodged security and made it through the show. Oh well. More importantly, thank you to the fans for this award. We love you too. #MakeChesterProud."
In October, Bennington was honored with a powerful tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl, with performances by Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt and more. Check it out: