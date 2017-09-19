Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Admits Chester Bennington Tribute Concert Will be 'Really, Really Hard'

Linkin Park wasn't so sure they could do it.

Mike Shinoda opened up about his late friend, Chester Bennington, on Los Angeles' KROQ on Monday, admitting that ahead of the Oct. 27 Hollywood Bowl tribute concert the band is playing in honor of their late bandmate -- who committed suicide at age 41 this past July -- he wasn't sure they could get back on stage.

"I had gone to Rick Rubin as a source of guidance," Shinoda shared of how the super producer convinced them to perform again after Bennington's death. "He said, 'I think you guys need to get onstage. I think that'll be the thing that'll feel good. It'll be super, super hard.' We haven't gone out together in public, we haven't played."

"'The fans want to see you,'" Shinoda says Rubin told him. "'Not because they want to see a show, there's a cathartic experience that needs to happen and it'll inform what you guys are doing.'"