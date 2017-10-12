Lionel Richie Joins All-Star Concert Tribute to Kenny Rogers (Exclusive)

Lionel Richie’s going to keep the party going “All Night Long!" The 68-year-old seasoned star has officially joined the all-star tribute concert honoring Kenny Rogers. The one-night event -- “All In For the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” -- will take place on Oct. 25 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

ET has exclusively learned that Richie will be joining legendary performers including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Lady Antebellum, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, The Flaming Lips and more, as the stars take the stage to pay homage to Rogers.

Richie and Rogers’ friendship goes back decades, with the two performers sharing the stage numerous times. Richie wrote the 2001 song “Lady” for Rogers.

“A lifetime of friendship and I could not be more honored to be a part of Kenny’s Farewell Concert Celebration,” Richie told said in a statement. “It’s going to be a special night.”