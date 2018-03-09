Lisa Bonet Praises Husband Jason Momoa for His 'Rare Form of Masculinity'

It wasn't love at first sight for Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, but they came pretty close!

"I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met," Bonet tells PORTEREdit. "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!"

The 50-year-old actress secretly married Momoa last year, and clearly the honeymoon isn't over. "What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family," she says in praise of the 38-year-old actor. "And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible."

She adds, "Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age -- he’s a leader, he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line."

In addition to gushing over her guy, Bonet also addresses the sexual assault allegations against her former Cosby Show co-star and onscreen father, Bill Cosby.

"There was no knowledge on my part about [Bill Cosby’s] specific actions, but... There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she recalls. "If I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Flash Their Wedding Bands, Talk Khal Drogo vs. Aquaman (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa Talks ‘Stalking’ Wife Lisa Bonet Since He Was 8: ‘She Was the Queen Always’

Jason Momoa Dishes on His Secret Wedding to Lisa Bonet: 'Some A**hole Leaked It' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery