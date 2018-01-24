Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Bob for Longer Locks: See the Shocking Hair Transformation!

Spilling the tea and sporting a totally new look! The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she rocked an entirely new hairstyle.

Rinna showed up with long brunette locks and bangs – a far cry from her signature bob. She paired the bold ‘do with a sexy little black dress and smoky eye makeup.

Her hairstylist, Julius Michael, took to Instagram to share details on the look, revealing that the lengthy tresses are actually extensions from Hidden Crown Hair.

“It’s femme fatale aka #RHOBH @lisarinna,” he captioned the shot.

Makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio shared more glam photos of the reality star getting ready on her Instagram account.

After Rinna posted about the look on Twitter, former RHOBH star Camille Grammer replied, writing, “Hot!”

“Thank you Camille,” Rinna responded with a heart emoji.

Rinna opened up about Grammer during her WWHL appearance, saying, “Aww, I like Camille in season one! Where’s that girl? Bring her back.”

She also touched on her on-going feud with Lisa Vanderpump. When a called asked why Rinna let her co-star “take so many jabs” at her, she replied, “Oh sweetie, that’s what we do! We jab each other back and forth. I enjoy nothing more than taking the piss out of Lisa Vanderpump and vice versa.”

