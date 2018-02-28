Lisa Rinna Shares the Secret to Her and Harry Hamlin's 20-Year Marriage -- and It May Surprise You!

Lisa Rinna's secret to a happy marriage is not what you'd expect.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, where she was asked by a caller what keeps the flame alive between her and her husband of 20 years, Harry Hamlin.

"I don't really know. I really don't know the answer," the 54-year-old reality star shared. "I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!"

Rinna and Hamlin got married in September 1997 and are parents to two daughters, 19-year-old Delilah and 16-year-old Amelia.

While she may not have a wild tip, host Andy Cohen chimed in, adding that it's undeniable that the two are "crazy about each other."

"We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it. It either is, or it isn’t," Rinna confirmed, adding, "I don't think that has anything to do with it. I think you either really dig somebody or you don't... We are so blessed that that happened for us.”

The former actress also shared how her hubby actually enjoys watching new episodes of RHOBH.

"Isn't that cute, that Harry Hamlin even cares to sit and watch it?" she asked. "I mean, he really cares about seeing it. And now he's totally into it."

For more on Rinna, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Bob for Longer Locks: See the Shocking Hair Transformation!

Lisa Rinna Sought ‘Momager’ Advice From Kris Jenner and Cindy Crawford (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump Relive Their Video Vixen Days -- See Them in Action!

Related Gallery