Lisa Rinna Shows off Her Bikini Bod, Abs in Post-Easter Instagram Story -- See the Pic!

Lisa Rinna has come a long way from the wide-eyed, bonnet-donning little girl in a photo she posted on Instagram Monday.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a steamy Instagram story, showing off her bikini bod in a salmon-colored two-piece. The story also showed off part of her workout, the beach, her legs, her lunch (quesadillas), her sun hat and a bowl of flowers floating in water.

Let no one say that Rinna doesn't have it good.

Rinna has never been shy about showing off her body. In 2016, at age 53, she posted another bikini pic, declaring she "f***ing own[ed]" that age.

Her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is working to come to terms with her own body. On Sunday, the young model revealed that she had struggled with anorexia and was working to develop a healthier body image.

