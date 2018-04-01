Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Past Struggle With Anorexia

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin, youngest daughter of actress Lisa Rinna, revealed on Instagram Saturday that she struggled with anorexia last year.

In a long Instagram post, the 16-year-old model wrote that she went public with her condition after fans continued to comment on her figure, comparing her body to times when she was skinnier.

"Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay," she wrote. "Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us."

"Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight," she continued. "Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself."

Hamlin and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 19, have become two highly sought-after models in fashion, regularly appearing in fashion spreads and advertisements. Rinna has described managing the pair's careers as a full-time job.

"One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away," Amelia continued on Instagram. "I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life."

Eating disorders are sadly common in Hollywood, the fashion world and among celebrities with stars like Demi Lovato, Lindsey Stirling, Lily Collins and Aaron Carter, to name a few, have recently shared their struggles with such disorders in just the past few months alone.

Amelia got some moral support for her bravery from two other children of celebrities:

"This is so amazing ❤️❤️❤️," Ava Sambora, Heather Locklear's model daughter, wrote on Instagram in support.

"proud of you angel," chipped in Brooke Burke's daughter, Neriah Fisher.

Amelia revealed that she has also been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, a thyroid condition that can lead to a number of symptoms including hair loss and weight gain. But she said that she's working through it all.

"I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there," she wrote. "One day at a time. I want to help."

