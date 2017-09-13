Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Hamlin Makes NYFW Runway Debut -- See the Pics!
Lisa Rinna was one proud mama at daughter Amelia Hamlin's first New York Fashion Week show.
The 16-year-old model made her NYFW runway debut during the Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Plaza Hotel on Monday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was overjoyed to see her youngest daughter strutting her stuff on the catwalk.
"We could not be more proud of @ameliagray walking in her first show ever today opening and closing the show for @dennisbassonyc," Rinna wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Amelia opening the show in a sparkly short dress.
"And the Finale!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️@dennisbassonyc@ameliagray YAY!!!! Gorgeous show! #proudmomma Wow Wow Wow!!!!!!," she captioned the second video.
After the show, Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin posed with Amelia, who looked gorgeous in a stunning nude gown with silver embellishments. The couple's 19-year-old daughter, Delilah, was also in attendance.
Rinna and Hamlin weren't the only famous parents at NYFW. Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, also made her NYFW debut last week, walking in the Calvin Klein show, and Jamie Foxx showed up to support his 23-year-old daughter, Corinne, as she walked in Sherri Hill's fashion show on Tuesday.
