Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog Giggy Flown Home in Oxygen Chamber Following Health Scare (Exclusive)

Poor Giggy!

Lisa Vanderpump's dog, Giggy, was rushed to the animal hospital following a health scare while on vacation with her and her husband, Ken Todd, a source tells ET.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were enjoying some time away in Aspen, Colorado, when the pomeranian became ill on Monday night.

“He was suffering from altitude sickness,” the source says. “He had to fly him home in an oxygen chamber. He is fine now. He’s never had a problem like this before.”

While the adorable dog is frequently by Vanderpump’s side at red carpet events and on television, the insider notes that fans may see less of Giggy going following the scare.

“He travels everywhere with Lisa and Ken, but not anymore,” the source explains.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Green Works

Vanderpump shared her relief that Giggy was doing better via an Instagram post of her pup on the plane ride home.

“Home now,” the 57-year-old reality star wrote. “Thank you to all the wonderful people at Aspen Animal hospital!”

