Listen to Mariah Carey's Adorable New Holiday Song in 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Clip (Exclusive)
Turns out when Mariah Carey wrote "All I Want for Christmas Is You," what she really wanted was...a puppy?
The queen of Christmas' iconic tune has been turned into an animated holiday movie, titled Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, about a young girl, Mariah, who sets out to make her wish of getting a puppy under the tree come true. In this clip, debuting on ET, you can hear a brand spankin' new Christmas tune that Carey sings for the film, titled "Lil Snowman."
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is narrated by Carey herself, who also served as an executive producer on the project. Fun fact! It's also a reunion for Carey and Lacey Chabert, who voices Mariah's mother here after starring in Carey's Hallmark Channel movie, A Christmas Melody.
This is the second new Christmas song that the yuletide diva has released this year, following a holiday tune, "The Star," for the animated movie of the same name. (Unfortunately, Carey didn't give her twins a guest spot on "Lil Snowman" like she did with "The Star.")
Watch the full trailer for Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You:
Here is the official synopsis:
"When Little Mariah (Breanna Yde) sees a darling little puppy named 'Princess' at the pet store, she suddenly knows exactly what she wants for Christmas. Before her Christmas wish can come true, she must prove that she can dog-sit her uncle’s dog, Jack, a scraggly rascal; in fact, the worst dog in the county! Jack turns Mariah and her family’s perfect holiday preparations upside down in hilarious ways. It wasn’t exactly the Christmas she wished for…it was more than she ever wanted."
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on Nov. 14.