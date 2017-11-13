Listen to Mariah Carey's Adorable New Holiday Song in 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Clip (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is narrated by Carey herself, who also served as an executive producer on the project. Fun fact! It's also a reunion for Carey and Lacey Chabert, who voices Mariah's mother here after starring in Carey's Hallmark Channel movie, A Christmas Melody.

This is the second new Christmas song that the yuletide diva has released this year, following a holiday tune, "The Star," for the animated movie of the same name. (Unfortunately, Carey didn't give her twins a guest spot on "Lil Snowman" like she did with "The Star.")

Watch the full trailer for Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You: