Listen to Andrew Lincoln Narrate J.K. Rowling’s ‘Quidditch Through the Ages’ (Exclusive)

Prepare to hear Andrew Lincoln like you’ve never heard him before.

The Walking Dead star, who has spent eight seasons fighting off zombies with his gruff persona, shows off his lighter side with an enchanting audio performance of the Hogwarts library book Quidditch Through the Ages, written by J.K. Rowling as Kennilworthy Whisp.

This is the first audiobook edition -- available on Audible on March 15 -- of Whisp's book ever to be released. ET has an exclusive preview as Lincoln’s narrates the early history of quidditch.

The foremost and definitive guide to the sport, Whisp's book chronicles the quidditch’s history from its origins in the mists on Queerditch Marsh to the modern game famously played by Harry Potter and his classmates at Hogwarts.

“The Wizarding world is one that I always wanted to get the chance to step into,” Lincoln said in a statement. “What makes this project so special is not only that it allowed me opportunities to create something my kids love and enjoy, but it also supports great causes, like Comic Relief and Lumos.”

Pottermore will make a portion of their proceeds from this audiobook available to Comic Relief and J.K. Rowling’s own international charity, Lumos.

Lincoln is the latest English actor to lend his voice talents to Audible’s growing collection of standout performances, including Richard Armitage and Eddie Redmayne, who narrated the audio version of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

