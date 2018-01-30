'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Reacts to Son Jacob's Engagement

Congrats to Jacob Roloff!

The Little People, Big World star is engaged to his girlfriend Isabel, he announced on Instagram on Saturday. The 21-year-old, the youngest child of Matt and Amy Roloff, shared that he popped the question during the pair's trip to Iceland on Christmas.

"...we got ENGAGED! It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjörnin, late on Christmas 🎄 So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_," Jacob captioned a sweet pic of himself and Isabel. "Here’s to many more Christmas’, you n me."

"And the night after all of that, we saw them again not 20 feet from the front door of our guesthouse, even brighter and reeeally dancing this time," he wrote in another post. "It’s still sort of settling with us how magical a place Iceland was. So many times all we could do is look at each other wordless. Excited for a lifetime filled with travel, growing together and trying new things with you @izzysofia_."

Isabel also celebrated her engagement on Instagram, writing, "We are finally ready to share with everyone... WE ARE ENGAGED!!! 😍💍Thank you so much to @moniqueserraphotography for the photos taken in the place we both grew up 🌿."

Jacob's mom, Amy, also gushed about her son's happy news.

“And this happened! I couldn’t be a happier mom! My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged,” wrote Amy. “Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage! 💙💗 #amyssecondactcontinues #engagedtomarry #forthroloffwedding #love #wonderfultogether.”

Jacob is the last of the Roloff kids to head down the aisle. His sister, Molly, married Joel Silvius in August, while his brothers, Jeremy and Zach, both welcomed children with their wives last year.

