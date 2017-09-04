Lizzy Caplan Is Married -- See the Stunning Wedding Pic!

Caplan, 35, and Riley, 36, got engaged in New York City in May 2016. The pair first met while Caplan was filming in London in January 2015, and they confirmed their relationship a year later when they stepped out together at the 2016 Prague Opera.

The in-love actors aren't the only two who had a stunning wedding this summer. Watch the video below to relive Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's July ceremony on Long Island.