Lizzy Caplan Is Married -- See the Stunning Wedding Pic!
Congratulations are in order for Lizzy Caplan!
The Masters of Sex star married British actor Tom Riley in Italy over Labor Day weekend, Caplan's rep confirmed to ET.
Riley shared a gorgeous black-and-white shot from the wedding to Instagram on Monday.
"This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife," he jokingly captioned the stunning pic.
The duo got married in Ravello, a town on the Amalfi Coast. Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati shared pics from the destination wedding (though none of the ceremony itself), and even referenced fellow guest James Marsden, Caplan's Bachelorette co-star, in one of her captions.
Also in attendance were Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Franco, Octavia Spencer, Lily Collins, Scott Speedman and Dianna Agron, according to local Italian newspaper Il Vescovado.
The paper also noted that floral arrangements were made by the "prince of flowers," Armando Malafronte, the menu was created by chef Crescenzo Scotti, and guests enjoyed "precious Italian wines."
Caplan, 35, and Riley, 36, got engaged in New York City in May 2016. The pair first met while Caplan was filming in London in January 2015, and they confirmed their relationship a year later when they stepped out together at the 2016 Prague Opera.
The in-love actors aren't the only two who had a stunning wedding this summer.