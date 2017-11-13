'Lord of the Rings': Amazon Adapting J.R.R. Tolkien Fantasy Novels for New Series

Get ready to head back to Mordor.

Amazon Studios is adapting J.R.R. Tolkien'sThe Lord of the Rings novels into a new series, the company announced on Monday.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon Scripted studio head Sharon Tal Yguado. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking the Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”