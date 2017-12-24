Lorde Cancels Show in Israel: 'I Hope One Day We Can All Dance'

Lorde will not be performing in Israel.



The 21-year-old singer was scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv in June 2018 as part of her world tour, but she has canceled the show due to ongoing boycotts and pressure.



Though she doesn't directly mention the BDS movement (boycott, divestment and sanctions) by name, in a statement to organizers that was confirmed to the Jerusalem Post, the "Green Light" singer did explain why she is refraining from playing in Israel. A journalist from that paper shared the full statement on Twitter:

"Hey guys, so about this israel show – i’ve received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde's statement read. "I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit i didn’t make the right call on this one."

"Tel Aviv, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i’m truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance," the New Zealand native added.

Here is @Lorde's statement on the cancellation of her Tel Aviv show, via Israeli PR for the concert. pic.twitter.com/Ph0uGHRjCV — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) December 24, 2017

Israeli promoter Eran Arielli told Varietyin a statement that “we forgive her," but gave no further comment.

Meanwhile, entertainment industry organization Creative Community for Peace released a statement saying they were "deeply disappointed that Lorde canceled her show in Tel Aviv after receiving pressure from the radical boycott Israel movement," saying that "artists should never become beholden to the political views of a small but loud minority."

"Over the past several years, many artists have come under the same pressure Lorde faced from this boycott group over the past week. Some have canceled their shows, but the vast majority -- many hundreds, in fact -- have stood strong," they wrote. "Recently, several artists have spoken out loudly and forcefully against the divisive, polarizing, and dictatorial nature of the boycott Israel movement."

No other dates on Lorde's world tour have been canceled at this time, including two scheduled performances in Russia.



ET has reached out to Lorde's reps.



RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs Snubs and Surprises: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Snubbed While Lorde Earns a Surprise Nomination!

Lorde Had the Flu and Still Performed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: 'Show Goes On'

Star Sightings: Lorde Wows the Crowd at Life is Beautiful Festival, Ariana Grande Dances in Hong Kong & More!

Related Gallery