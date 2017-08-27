Lorde Had the Flu and Still Performed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: 'Show Goes On'
The "show goes on" for Lorde!
The 20-year-old singer might not have looked like it on the red carpet, but she was suffering from the flu at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
Lorde later took to Twitter to show off her stunning "Moon Princess" look, explaining, "you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson#cutelilproppedupcorpse."
Lorde was slated to sing her new single, "Homemade Dynamite" at the awards show on Sunday, but ended up performing an interpretive dance to the song instead.
Lorde is up for two VMAs on Sunday: best editing for "Green Light" and Artist of the Year.
