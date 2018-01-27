Lorde, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Go Glam for Pre-GRAMMY Celebrations

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards are just around the corner, but music's biggest stars are already celebrating in style.

On Friday night, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Lorde and more stepped out to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the MusiCares Person of the Year event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Meanwhile, Haile Steinfeld and Iggy Azalea turned up the heat with fiery looks at the Republic Records celebration of the 2018 Grammy Awards that same night.

Check out some of the best looks from last night's pre-GRAMMYs celebrations below.

Cyrus sparkled in a custom August Getty Atelier black rhinestone long-sleeve jumpsuit which was cinched at the waist with a black belt while singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide."

Lorde arrived in an ethereal black Christian Dior gown that featured a white collar, sheer, netted top and embroidered with astrological motifs on the skirt.

Per usual, Styles was among the best dressed men of the night in a brocade-style black suit. That night, the "Sign of the Times" crooner took the stage and sang "The Chain." Meanwhile, Juanes also looked dapper in an all-black suit with a red handkerchief.

HAIM sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, packed a punch with head-to-toe Gucci. Danielle opted for a floral-print suit with a matching blush shirt, while Este shimmered in an iridescent mini with black boots. Alana went sophisticated with a brown and black circle-print blazer with a matching skirt and boots.

Country starlet Rachel Platten looked delightful in a white with red floral embroidery dress. Her blonde locks were swept up in a big topknot and wore a matching red lip. Another pair of country singers that looked ravishing were Litte Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman in a sparkling one-shoulder black jumpsuit and Karen Fairchild in an elegant black long-sleeved velvet gown with a gold heart cutout on the chest and a high slit.

At the Republic Records pre-GRAMMY party at Cadillac House in New York City that same night, Iggy Azalea rocked an edgy black leather skirt with a black bra under a fishnet shirt and blazer and thigh-high lace-up boots.

Hailee Steinfeld opted for a sexy silver chainmail Vera Wang mini dress with a sheer lining for the Republic Records Pre-GRAMMYs Party. She paired the playful look with a black blazer and sky-high Vera Wang ankle boots.

Brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas also looked suave at the same event, with both rocking leather jackets.

We can only be sure that this is only the beginning of what will be a very fashionable red carpet on Sunday.

The 2018 GRAMMYs will air live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

For more on the pre-GRAMMY parties watch the video below.

