Lorde Sets the Record Straight on Those Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

Lorde is so over the Jack Antonoff dating rumors!

The "Homemade Dynamite" artist did an Instagram Live on Friday, where she set the record straight once and for all on whether she was, or ever has, dated the super producer/Bleachers and fun. star/ Lena Dunham's ex.

"Guys, NO!" the 21-year-old singer exclaimed with a laugh. "Guys, never, no -- Jack and I are not dating, for the last time."

"But I love him, he's amazing," she clarified. "But we're not dating!"

The shutdown is in line with what Antonoff wrote on Twitter in January, explaining that he was compelled to speak out because of the insinuation that he'd be involved with people he makes music with.

“Normally I would never address rumors,” he began. “But I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol."

Watch Lorde's Instagram Live below (the Jack talk starts at about 20 minutes in).

To be fair, some of the dating rumors are really just us fans shipping based how darn cute they look together! This week, for instance, the pair was snapped out and about hugging and smiling in New Zealand. But it's true, friends can hug and smile and look super sweet together too.

It makes sense that Antonoff isn't rushing back into things, of course, after ending his relationship with Lena Dunham after five years together in January.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lorde Claps Back at People Offering Her Acne Advice

Lorde Thanks Fans for 'Believing in Female Musicians' With Handwritten Newspaper Ad

Lorde Accessorized Her Stunning GRAMMYs Look With a Poem -- and a Flask

Related Gallery