Lorde Stuns in Amazing Princess Gown at 2017 VMAs: See Her Gorgeous Look!
Lorde is shutting down the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet!
The 20-year-old singer looked incredible on Sunday, donning a strapless purple Monique Lhuillier princess dress featuring a show-stopping feather skirt. Keeping with the girly theme, Lorde sported pink eyeshadow, and swept up her hair in a half updo.
Clearly, she was feeling her look too!
Lorde is set to perform at this year's awards show.
This year's VMAs is one of the most highly-anticipated shows in recent memory due to Lorde's good pal, Taylor Swift, debuting the video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and possibly making a surprise appearance.
In June, Lorde apologized for an "insensitive" comparison of her friendship with Swift to an autoimmune disease.
