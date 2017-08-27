Fashion

Lorde Stuns in Amazing Princess Gown at 2017 VMAs: See Her Gorgeous Look!

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Photo: Getty Images

Lorde is shutting down the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet!

The 20-year-old singer looked incredible on Sunday, donning a strapless purple Monique Lhuillier princess dress featuring a show-stopping feather skirt. Keeping with the girly theme, Lorde sported pink eyeshadow, and swept up her hair in a half updo.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Clearly, she was feeling her look too!

Photo: Getty Images

Lorde is set to perform at this year's awards show.

This year's VMAs is one of the most highly-anticipated shows in recent memory due to Lorde's good pal, Taylor Swift, debuting the video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," and possibly making a surprise appearance.

In June, Lorde apologized for an "insensitive" comparison of her friendship with Swift to an autoimmune disease.

