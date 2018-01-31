Lorde Thanks Fans for 'Believing in Female Musicians' With Handwritten Newspaper Ad

Lorde is making a statement about her experience at the GRAMMYs this year.

The 21-year-old New Zealand native took out a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald, in which she thanked her fans for embracing her album, Melodrama, and for supporting female musicians. Lorde was the only female Album of the Year nominee at this year's GRAMMYs, and was also the only nominee not asked to perform solo at the awards show.

“Oh, hi there! I’m writing this from New York City," the ad reads. "[My brother] Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things. I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde.”

Lorde also included personal anecdotes from Sunday night, including JAY-Z having "really soft" hands, and sharing that she almost cried when she met Stevie Nicks.

A source told ET on Sunday that the "Green Light" singer was only approached by the GRAMMYs to perform as part of a tribute to Tom Petty, which she declined. The other Album of the Year nominees -- Childish Gambino, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars -- were all offered solo slots.

Following the GRAMMYs, executive producer Ken Ehrlich weighed in on Lorde not being asked to perform solo.

"I don't know if it was a mistake," Ehrlich said backstage. "These shows are always a matter of choices and we know we have a box and the box gets full and the box gets filled up."

"She had a great album," he continued. "I mean, Album of the Year is a big honor, but there is no way we can really deal with everybody. So, sometimes maybe people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we could to put on a really balanced show."

On Monday, Lorde tweeted her upcoming tour dates with a pointed message.

"If you're debating whether or not I can murder a stage ... come see it for urself," she wrote.

IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE... COME SEE IT FOR URSELF 😇https://t.co/BeS8VYTynn — Lorde (@lorde) January 29, 2018

She also let her stunning red Valentino dress at the GRAMMYs do the talking. Lorde skipped the red carpet, but Instagrammed a photo of the back of her dress, which included a quote from Jenny Holzer's "Inflammatory Essays" written on white paper.

"The old & correct must be laid to waste," the excerpt reads. "Before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

