Lori Loughlin Congratulates 'Old Friend' John Stamos on His Engagement: 'Sending So Much Love'
Rebecca approves!
Lori Loughlin took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate Full House husband John Stamos on his engagement to Caitlin McHugh, after dating since early last year.
"And no one deserves a happy ending more than you, my old friend," the 53-year-old actress wrote. "Congrats to you both. Sending so much love."
Stamos' proposal was absolutely adorable. The 54-year-old actor brought McHugh to Disneyland on Sunday, his rep tells ET, where he showed her a montage of Disney and Pixar's most romantic clips, ending with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging Stamos to "just ask the girl."
Stamos' friend and Disney CEO Bob Iger helped bring the moment together, ET has learned.
Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.
Congrats, Jesse!
Watch the video below for how Stamos is the baby whisperer on the Fuller House set.