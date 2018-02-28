Lori Loughlin Is Totally Twinning With Daughter Olivia at Cancer Benefit Gala

Lori Loughlin and her daughter are basically doppelgangers!



The Full House star and her mini-me, 18-year-old daughter Olivia, stepped out looking glam and gorgeous at the World Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday.

Loughlin stunned in a semi-sheer black Alena Akhmadullina gown with colorful prints and black heels, while her look-alike daughter wowed in a strappy dress with light and dark shades of blue, which she paired with nude pumps.

"Thank you @jamietisch @officialquinne for An Unforgettable Evening!!" Loughlin wrote alongside her Instagram pics from the carpet.



Olivia captioned her own set of pics with an adorable message to her mom, writing, “Love this lady so much ❤️. Such an incredible night supporting @wcrfcure #wcrfcure #betheend.”

Despite, the lookalike pics, however, Loughlin, who currently stars in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, recently admitted that she actually thinks it’s her older daughter, 19-year-old Bella, who looks more like her.

“I think it’s Bella who looks more like me, and I think Olivia is a combination of me and Moss, of the two of us,” the 53-year-old actress revealed to ET’s Deidre Behar last week. “I definitely see the resemblance.”

Both of Loughlin’s daughters have established social media presences, with Olivia boasting over one million followers on her own YouTube channel, and the proud mom got candid about her parenting style and how she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, maintain a “nice normal family” and keep their girls grounded amid the pressures of celebrity and the public eye.

“My husband and I parent the way our parents raised us,” she explained. “I think we are loving and understanding, and we’re firm.”

“[Some] people just lay down the rules, and I think that for me, I think that’s a way to really alienate your kids," she added, noting her parenting style was firm but flexible. "You have to keep the lines of communication open.”

Loughlin also couldn't help but gush over her daughters. “They are nice girls and I'm really proud of them,” she said. “I like the people that they are… They are decent human beings and I respect that.”

And the Fuller House actress wasn’t the only celeb who attended Tuesday’s event with her stunning progeny in tow! Sofia Vergara walked the carpet with her 26-year-old son, Manolo, and later showed off her dance moves during Pitbull’s performance at the gala, which was hosted by James Corden.

@pitbull 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #Women’scancerresearchfund❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:34pm PST

