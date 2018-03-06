Lori Loughlin Spills the Beauty, Diet and Exercise Secrets That Keep Her Flawless at 53 (Exclusive)

Is Lori Loughlin reverse-aging, or is it just us?

The 53-year-old actress practically looks the same as she did when we first fell in love with her in 1987 on Full House, so when Loughlin stopped by the ET studio last month to promote her Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, we had to ask all her beauty, diet and exercise secrets that keep her looking so darn flawless!

“I think it’s being overall smart and taking care of yourself,” she explained. “I don't get excessive sun, I get rest, I eat right. I think it's really important. What you put in is what you reflect outwardly.”

BEAUTY:

Loughlin’s best tip? Wash your face!

“I always say to my [daughters], ‘Don’t go to sleep with makeup on!’ Let your skin breathe when it can, but always make sure you're cleaning your face. You're taking care of your skin. You're using sunblock. You are drinking water and that you get rest.”

Loughlin also added this gentle reminder:

“Young people, they want to burn the candle at both ends… I think a lot of the world has FOMO (fear of missing out)...just take a moment and get your rest,” she said.

As for products, Loughlin tips her hat to pal Cindy Crawford and her skincare line, Meaningful Beauty.

“That melon serum is pretty remarkable. I don’t know what's in that, but it's amazing!” she exclaimed.

Loughlin is a timeless beauty, but even she admits, she’s had some days that make her look back and cringe.

“I don't even know why my mom didn't say, ‘What have you done!?’” she said, laughing. “When I was 16, I just plucked my eyebrows down to nothing. I'm so glad, I'm so happy they came back. I look at all old pictures and I'm like, ‘What did you do?!’ I always say to my girls, ‘If I can just give you one beauty tip, learn from my mistake: don’t ever touch your own eyebrows! Just let a professional clean them up and leave them alone.'"



EXERCISE:

The dedicated fitness enthusiast credits her fit physique to two primary forms of exercise: yoga and Body by Simone (dance cardio) classes.

Loughlin explained, “When I’m not working, I try to go [to Body by Simone] three to four times a week. When I am working, I take the DVDs with me and I try to do it in my hotel room. Then, I always find a yoga studio up in Vancouver, usually YYoga… I think it's just important to keep your body moving and I find that those two things are effective and work for me.”

But, as important as staying on the fitness grind is, Loughlin says it really comes down to nutrition.

“To stay in shape, especially as you get older… of course working out is important, but a lot of it has to do with what you're eating.”

DIETING:

Loughlin’s take on dieting is candid and refreshing: “Don’t diet!”

“I think for me, the minute I say to myself, ‘Oh, I can't have something,’ then I want it all the more,” she explained. “So, I just think less is more. I'll have a smaller portion or I'll start with a smaller portion, and I'll eat that and I'll walk away for 20 minutes because you'll be amazed if you do that you might feel full. You haven't given your brain time to, like, register to your stomach that, ‘OK, you're good.’ But I think everything in moderation, honestly. You know, do I like to have cookies? Yeah, I do. Do I eat them every day? No. If I do have a cookie, do I eat 10 of them? No, I’ll probably have two. It’s just being smart like that. It's finding the balance.”

And whatever you do, do NOT bring up the “d-word” to the actress!

“I can't say the word ‘diet.’ Honestly, if you say I have to be on a diet, I want to eat the door!” she joked. “I have to say, ‘I'm going to make healthy choices.’ If I'm indulging in too many cupcakes, cookies, chocolate, whatever it may be, I then start over and I go, ‘OK, I'm going to make different choices now. I'm going to eat healthier, and I find that when I do eat healthier, I actually do feel better. I have better energy.”



When Calls the Heart airs Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.