Louis CK Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women

“And then he really did it,” Goodman tells the Times. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

The women say they held on to each other and "screamed and laughed" in shock, as C.K. allegedly masturbated in a chair.

Goodman and Wolov's claims first appeared in a blind item published by Gawker in 2012. Wolov tells the Times that both women later feared their careers would be affected, after they heard that C.K.'s manager, Dave Becky, was upset that they told others about the alleged incident. The Times reports that in an email, Becky vehemently denies threatening anyone.

Another woman accusing C.K. of sexual misconduct is comedian Rebecca Corry, who says her alleged incident with C.K. happened in 2002, during which she was working on a television pilot that C.K. was guest starring in.

“He leaned close to my face and said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” Cory claims to the newspaper. “He asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me.”

Corry says she said no, and brought up his daughter and pregnant wife at the time.

"His face got red, and he told me he had issues," she claims.

The Times reached out to the show's executive producers, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who the newspaper says confirmed Corry's allegation.

“What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Cox tells the Times. “My concern was to create an environment where Rebecca felt safe, protected and heard."

Corry says she decided to go on with the show, because she didn't want to be the person who stopped production. She also claims C.K. later emailed her in 2015, and that he apologized.

In an interview with the Times in September, C.K. was asked about sexual misconduct rumors surrounding him.

“I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors,” C.K. said at the time. "If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real."

"No," the comedian also replied, when asked if the rumors were "real."

"They’re rumors, that’s all that is," he said.