Louis C.K.: Pamela Adlon ‘Devastated And in Shock’ After Creative Partner Admits to Sexual Misconduct

Louis C.K.'s longtime creative collaborator is still processing his admitted past sexual misconduct.

Pamela Adlon, who stars in and co-created FX's Better Things with the 50-year-old comedian, and also worked with him on HBO's Lucky Louie and FX's Louie, released a statement to ET on Friday in the wake of C.K. confessing truth to various allegations against him in a recent New York Times piece.

"Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important," Adlon began her statement. "My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able."