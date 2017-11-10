Louis C.K.: Pamela Adlon ‘Devastated And in Shock’ After Creative Partner Admits to Sexual Misconduct
Louis C.K.'s longtime creative collaborator is still processing his admitted past sexual misconduct.
Pamela Adlon, who stars in and co-created FX's Better Things with the 50-year-old comedian, and also worked with him on HBO's Lucky Louie and FX's Louie, released a statement to ET on Friday in the wake of C.K. confessing truth to various allegations against him in a recent New York Times piece.
"Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important," Adlon began her statement. "My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able."
MORE: Why Would Louis C.K. Make 'I Love You, Daddy' in the First Place?
In the aforementioned Times article, five women accuse C.K. of either asking to masturbate in front of them, or masturbating in front of them without their consent.
"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," C.K. said in a letter in response to the allegations. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."
MORE: Louis C.K. Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations for the First Time: 'These Stories Are True'
Watch the video below for a timeline of the past allegations against C.K.