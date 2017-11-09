Louis CK: A Timeline of Sexual Harassment Claims Dating Back to 2012

C.K.'s work -- from his standup and his FX show to his latest film (we'll get to that later) -- has often addressed the topic of masturbation and sometimes even sexual misconduct.

On a 2014 episode of Louie, a scene was brought into question where C.K.'s character, Louie, wakes his friend, Pamela (Pamela Adlon), who has been babysitting his daughters, and forcibly tries to make her stay in his apartment and kiss him.

At the 2015 Television Critics Association press tour, C.K. and Adlon addressed criticism that the scene received. “Sometimes, you put something out there and it gets a different reaction,” he said (via The Wrap).

"To me, it was like a tussle," he added. "I’m pulling her and she’s pulling me away. We even thought it was funny when we tried it."

Adlon countered, adding, "When we got through the scene, I said, 'I think we might be in trouble. Someone’s going to be mad.'"