Louis C.K.'s Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Will Not be Released, Stephen Colbert Addresses Scandal

Louis C.K. is facing quite a bit of backlash following the recent claims of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, the New York Times published an article where five women accused the 50-year-old comedian of either asking to masturbate in front of them, or masturbating in front of them without their consent. Just prior to the release of the expose, the movie premiere for C.K.'s film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled as well as his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The late-night host didn't shy away from bringing up the scandal and addressing the fact that C.K. would no longer be appearing on the program.