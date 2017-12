Luann de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve.



The Real Housewives of New York City star was accused of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer, ET can confirm. She was taken into the Palm Beach County Jail in Palm Beach, Florida, at 1:25 a.m. local time and was released on her own recognizance 10 hours later.

An assistant state's attorney told the Palm Beach Postthat before her arrest, the 52-year-old reality star slammed a door, kicked at least one officer and said, "I'm going to kill you all." The newspaper also stated she was released without bond and is due back in court on Jan. 25.



As she had no prior offenses, Judge Ted Booras -- who warned her that four of her five charges were felonies -- allowed her to return to New York, the Post reports. He also warned her not to incriminate herself when she responded to him saying that she might have a drinking problem, telling her, "Don't say anything."

De Lesseps has had a rough year. In August, she announced her divorce from Tom D'Agostino, her husband of seven months. The pair wed in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year.

"It's with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce," she tweeted at the time. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"



The divorce was finalized just one month later on Sept. 18.



And back in April, her 22-year-old daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence in Sag Harbor, New York.

In the days leading up to her arrest, however, de Lesseps seemed excited to celebrate the holidays, sharing plenty of Christmas cheer on Instagram, including a festive snap with her Real Housewives ladies.

Earlier this month, de Lesseps spoke to ET about her divorce. Find out more in the video below.



