Luann de Lesseps Poses With 'Real Housewives' Cast in First Photo Since Leaving Rehab Treatment

Luann de Lesseps reunites with her Real Housewives of New York City squad!

The 52-year-old reality star announced last month that she had entered a alcohol treatment center, which she checked herself into after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve for allegations of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. She pleaded not guilty.

However, on Tuesday morning, Ramona Singer shared a photo on Instagram of her and de Lesseps seated at a table with their Real Housewives castmates, including Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill.

"The gang's all here," Singer captioned the photo, which was later deleted.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Radziwill posted pics of the cast posing for fake mugshots, though de Lesseps was noticeably missing from the photo shoot. "#RHONY outlaws," Morgan cleverly captioned the post.

#RHONY outlaws A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Jan 22, 2018 at 9:35am PST

On Tuesday afternoon, de Lesseps herself tweeted that she was back home. "It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family," she wrote. "Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support."

It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support ❌⭕️ — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 23, 2018

Just prior to entering a treatment facility, de Lesseps issued several apologies in regard to her arrest.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center," she shared on Dec. 29 in a Facebook post. "I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

She concluded, "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

As ET previously reported, de Lesseps -- who divorced Tom D'Agostino in September -- was taken into custody at 1:25 a.m. local time and was released on her own recognizance from the jail 10 hours later. An assistant state's attorney told the Palm Beach Post that ahead of the arrest, she slammed a door, kicked at least one officer and said, "I'm going to kill you all."

Here's more on the reality star's run-in with the law:

