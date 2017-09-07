Luann de Lesseps Says Ex Tom D’Agostino Couldn’t 'Give Up His Bachelor Life:' 'I Expected Him to Change'

Though she did note that there was a breaking point for her, Lesseps acknowledged that the marriage ended as a result of consistent behavior from D’Agostino.

“It was constant, it didn’t stop,” she said. “It was like every week it was the same thing. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I don’t think he could really give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to. I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people… I expected more. I expected him to change.”

And though she claims D’Agostino may have had a wandering eye, Lesseps was insistent that he never cheated on her.

“I totally believe he was faithful,” she said. “He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy, and I think people take that the wrong way sometimes, but it’s not a good look.”