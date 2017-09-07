Luann de Lesseps Says Ex Tom D’Agostino Couldn’t 'Give Up His Bachelor Life:' 'I Expected Him to Change'
Luann de Lesseps is shedding some light on what led to the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York star sat down with Andy Cohen for a special interview, which aired on Wednesday night.
“Listen, you can’t blame somebody 100 percent. It takes two to tango,” Lesseps said of the split after noting that she had not flirted with or cheated with other men during their union. “It was a bad situation that was not going to get any better. So I don’t blame him. I just think that life takes care of itself in a certain way.”
The reality star noted that while she was filming the Bravo show, she was unaware of what her then-husband was saying about their marriage on camera.
“I felt hurt and I felt embarrassed that he would say the things that he said,” she said. “I saw what he was saying, as I was on one side of the party saying how happy and great everything was and he was talking like that to the other women, so I didn’t really see that happening. So during filming I was happy, so I felt like he needed to be defended.”
Though she did note that there was a breaking point for her, Lesseps acknowledged that the marriage ended as a result of consistent behavior from D’Agostino.
“It was constant, it didn’t stop,” she said. “It was like every week it was the same thing. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I don’t think he could really give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to. I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people… I expected more. I expected him to change.”
And though she claims D’Agostino may have had a wandering eye, Lesseps was insistent that he never cheated on her.
“I totally believe he was faithful,” she said. “He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy, and I think people take that the wrong way sometimes, but it’s not a good look.”
As for her Bravo co-stars, Lesseps is wary of what their reactions will be once the cameras start rolling again, noting many of them have reached out to her privately.
“I’ve been through a lot. The last thing I want to hear from them is ‘told ya so!’” she noted, adding that she doesn’t plan to apologize to them, but admitting, “I wish I would have listened.”
D’Agostino released a statement of his own to E! News on Wednesday, saying, "I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together. The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."
