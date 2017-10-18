Luann de Lesseps Says She Has No 'Regrets' After Divorce from Tom D'Agostino: 'It's a Part of My Life'

"It was a beautiful wedding. It was his birthday. It was gorgeous. It was beautiful. It was one hell of a party," de Lesseps told Williams on Wednesday. "I don't regret it, I don't take the pictures down, I'm not that kind of person."

"I don't, you know, live in the past. It's part of my life and that's how I live. I live adventurously, I live with love and I'm not afraid to love either," she added. "I'm not afraid to take chances and live my life."

The 52-year-old reality star finalized her divorce on Sept. 18, just over a month after tweeting that she and D'Agostino had decided to call it quits. Just before her divorce was finalized, de Lesseps sat down with Andy Cohen to reveal what went wrong in her short-lived marriage.

"I don’t think he could really give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to," she said. "I think that he really loved me, I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people… I expected more. I expected him to change."