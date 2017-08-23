Luann de Lesseps Will Get Candid About Tom D'Agostino Divorce in One-on-One With Andy Cohen

Sources tell ET that the 52-year-old reality star sat down with Andy Cohen late last week for a one-on-one interview at her home in Long Island, New York. ET’s sources say that nothing was off limits and that Cohen and de Lesseps discussed everything from her regrets to how the other RHONY Housewives reacted to the news and whether or not there was infidelity in the marriage. The interview is set to air on Sept. 6.

On Aug. 3, de Lesseps announced that she and D'Agostino were divorcing after seven months of marriage.

"It's with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce," Luann tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"