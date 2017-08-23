Luann de Lesseps Will Get Candid About Tom D'Agostino Divorce in One-on-One With Andy Cohen
Luann de Lesseps is speaking out.
Almost three weeks after filing for divorce from Tom D’Agostino, the Real Housewives of New York City star is ready to set the record straight on what went wrong with the couple’s marriage, ET has learned.
Sources tell ET that the 52-year-old reality star sat down with Andy Cohen late last week for a one-on-one interview at her home in Long Island, New York. ET’s sources say that nothing was off limits and that Cohen and de Lesseps discussed everything from her regrets to how the other RHONY Housewives reacted to the news and whether or not there was infidelity in the marriage. The interview is set to air on Sept. 6.
On Aug. 3, de Lesseps announced that she and D'Agostino were divorcing after seven months of marriage.
"It's with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce," Luann tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
The news came just weeks after de Lesseps told ET that she "was working on" her marriage after reports claimed that the couple had been involved in "a physical confrontation last week, with de Lesseps slapping D'Agostino in a fancy Manhattan restaurant."
The controversy didn't stop there. Before the two tied the knot, RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel told de Lesseps that D'Agostino had been making out with another woman. During the show's season eight finale, the 50-year-old businessman blamed the incident on alcohol and said he didn't remember a thing.
