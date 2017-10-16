‘Lucifer’ Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Slams Politically Charged Double Standards on Women’s Bodies (Exclusive)

“It’s OK to not feel shamed about having a baby who you absolutely love, adore and is your priority, but also loving what you do with your work,” she says. “I know I’m a better mom because I go off and do things I want to do. It is a juggle, though. Many women in this business put off having kids for a long time because our jobs are so demanding in that you’re front of a camera, the hours are long and it’s a juggernaut, so it’s not particularly mother-friendly at times.”

But it hasn’t come without its moments of stress, like when Kingston got his first cold. While it turned out to be nothing major, she says it was still a source of worry for the new mom. “I had to make the choice between going in to work -- where I knew we had a massive day with lots of extras which would be screwed up if I didn’t go -- or going with my child to the pediatrician. We’re fortunate to have an amazing pediatrician who told me, ‘This sounds like nothing major; have Chris bring him in and focus on your work.’ He was fine and greeted me with a big smile when he got back.”