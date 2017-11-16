Luis Fonsi on His Influential 20-Year Career and His Mission to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico (Exclusive)

“I think it’s such a blessing to be able to do what you love,” Fonsi says. “I’ve put a lot of work into my profession and now I’m just blessed that all that work paid off.”

Fonsi’s first album was filled with numerous hits, including "Si Tú Quisieras," "Perdóname," "Dime Como" and "Me Ire.” His second album, Eterno, was released in 2000 with tremendous success, making him a household name in Spanish-speaking homes across the U.S. and Latin America. Fonsi had officially reached stardom.

“I don't take anything for granted,” Fonsi explains as he reflects on his hit single, “Despacito,” which premiered in January along with a sultry music video. Fonsi now has eight successful albums under his belt and a ninth on the way.

“It always felt special,” Fonsi says of the song, which was originally crafted as a ballad in 2015 with Erika Ender, a Panamanian singer, songwriter and actress, and later injected with an urban sound with the help of Daddy Yankee. “It’s a song that felt special from the beginning. But, honestly, no one saw this coming. One thing is saying, we feel this record is going to do well on radio and another thing is to say this is going to be a phenomenon and it’s going to break every single record.”

“I didn’t think that far,” Fonsi continues. “It was another song for my album and I wanted it to work and be enjoyed by my audience. I didn’t really see that far ahead, it breaking into the [English] market, being embraced by other cultures or helping break language barriers."