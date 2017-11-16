Luke Bryan Admits He's a 'Little Jelly' of Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor (Exclusive)

Bryan -- who was joined by his new American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie -- also dished on what it's been like to oversee the slew of auditions for the first season of the rebooted series, and shared some advice for hopefuls looking to impress them.

Specifically, the judges unanimously agreed that anyone trying to get past the audition rounds should "never" perform one of their songs.

"Don't do it," Richie warned.

"Here is the thing, we have heard those songs so many times, day in and day out," Perry explained. "And, god bless, I love my songs, I am so grateful for them [and] the experience they have given me, but I don't need to hear them again."