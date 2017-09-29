Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Join Katy Perry on 'American Idol' Judges Panel -- See Their Announcements!
The American Idol judging panel is locked in!
After weeks of speculation, Luke Bryan took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he'll be joining the ABC reboot, alongside Lionel Richie and previously announced judge Katy Perry.
"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here. Greetings from Hayfield in Kansas. I'm so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's American Idol," Bryan began his video message. "I will be joined with the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry and my hero, Mr. Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest."
"Can't wait to see you guys. Can't wait to be a part of the show, and I'm so excited to see all the talent out there that America has," he continued. "Make sure you guys stay tuned. We'll be blowing up our socials. It's going to be an exciting year. I'm so honored and we're going to have some fun."
Richie quickly followed up by sharing a photo of his official Idol portrait.
"HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel w/@katyperry@LukeBryanOnline & host @RyanSeacrest," he wrote. "#TheNextIdol."
Perry, who was announced as the show's first judge in May, revealed in an interview with Seacrest last month that she was pulling hard for Richie to join her on the judges table.
“I’m really pulling for Lionel, because I think Lionel is an icon, and not only that, but if you’ve ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room," she said, praising the 68-year-old singer-songwriter. "I love Lionel.”
Bryan, meanwhile, reportedly joined the show earlier this month for $13 million -- $3 million higher than Richie, according to TMZ. Perry reportedly scored a payday of $25 million, while Seacrest is earning somewhere between $10 and $15 million.
And though Bryan and Richie have just joined the team, auditions for Idol have been going on since August without any judges. See more on the show in the video below.