Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Join Katy Perry on 'American Idol' Judges Panel -- See Their Announcements!

The American Idol judging panel is locked in!

After weeks of speculation, Luke Bryan took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he'll be joining the ABC reboot, alongside Lionel Richie and previously announced judge Katy Perry.

"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here. Greetings from Hayfield in Kansas. I'm so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's American Idol," Bryan began his video message. "I will be joined with the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry and my hero, Mr. Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest."

"Can't wait to see you guys. Can't wait to be a part of the show, and I'm so excited to see all the talent out there that America has," he continued. "Make sure you guys stay tuned. We'll be blowing up our socials. It's going to be an exciting year. I'm so honored and we're going to have some fun."