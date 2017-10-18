Luke Bryan on Jason Aldean & 'Eye-Opening' Vegas Shooting: It Gives a 'New Level of Perspective' (Exclusive)

"He showed me some pictures [of] their equipment and the stage, and until you see all that, you don't realize how close they were to, you know, even being one of the injured," Bryan said.

Aldean was performing as the closing act at the open-air music festival on the evening of Oct. 1, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the window of a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, across the street.

The shocking massacre claimed the lives of 58 people, while nearly 500 others were injured in the attack.