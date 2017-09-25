Luke Bryan Reportedly Joining 'American Idol' Revival!
Looks likeAmerican Idolis getting some country charm!
Luke Bryan will reportedly be a judge on the reality singing show's revival, Variety was first to report.
The 41-year-old country singer will join Katy Perry as the show makes its debut on a new network, ABC, with filming set to begin next March.
With two names reportedly attached, more speculation has gone on as to who else will be tapped to judge, from Charlie Puth to music legend Lionel Richie.
A source tells ET that Richie would be interested in signing on if the timing was right, noting the 68-year-old artist may need to adjust next year's touring schedule to make it work.
