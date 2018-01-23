Luke Bryan Talks Pink Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan is fully confident in his Super Bowl national anthem successor!

The new American Idol judge talked to ET at his fourth annual concert event, Crash My Playa, in Riviera Maya, Mexico, where he and buddy Blake Shelton put on a sold-out south of the border show, and opened up about Pink taking to the field ahead of this year's big game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to sing the anthem, after his performance last year.

"Pink is one of the best singers on planet Earth and I know she's going to do an unbelievable job with the national anthem," the 41-year-old singer raved. "It's pretty nerve-wracking, I'm sure she'll kill it though. She's been on the big stage for a lot of years, certainly even more than me, so I know she'll do great and good luck, Pink."

Surrounded by the beautiful country of Mexico, Bryan also took a moment to elaborate on his perfect vacation -- which happens to involve his country-crooning BFF.

"My perfect vacation, this feels like a vacation, obviously. I'm down here working, but I'm having a blast, sitting on the beach, having some tropical drinks in the winter, so any time you're doing that, it feels like a vacation. But my perfect vacation is a lot of family, certainly my family around me," he shared. "A lot of friends around me and go skiing somewhere or go to the beach, but just as long as we're together having fun and everybody's having fun, that's my perfect vacation and, you know, if I can run into Blake Shelton on a beach during my vacation, it doesn't mess it up most of the time."

