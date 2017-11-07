Luke Bryan Talks Tragic Loss, Taking in Nieces and Nephew With Wife Caroline: ‘We Never Thought About It'

For Luke Bryan, life’s all about family! The 41-year-old country singer opened up to ABC’s Robin Roberts in a Nightline interview about the ups and downs his family has endured through the years.

“I was set to move to Nashville when I was 19. I had it all in line and I had an apartment. Just before I moved to Nashville, my brother was killed in a car accident,” Bryan said of his early loss. “So that totally derailed and postponed my Nashville plans.”

Bryan stayed home instead of moving until his father stepped in.

“My dad could tell that I was one foot in the door and one foot out the door, and he said, ‘This life will always be here.’ He was really, really adamant about me chasing my dreams,” Bryan said. “Just based on what we dealt with my brother we had seen how fragile life was, and you’ve got to go try things. So getting to Nashville was pretty liberating.”