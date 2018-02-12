Luke Evans Orchestrates a Kidnapping for Mysterious Reasons in '10x10' Trailer (Exclusive)

At first glance, this exclusive trailer for 10x10 seems like Room but done as a thriller: Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast's Gaston) abducts a woman (played by True Detective's Kelly Reilly) in broad daylight and locks her in a room with, as he explains, "foot-foot thick concrete walls. There is no point in screaming."

But there's more to this, it seems, as the two have history. "Why are you doing this?" she asks at one point, to which he replies, "I think you already know." By the end of the trailer, you're not quite sure who the real villain is in Suzi Ewing's feature directorial debut, when Evans' character instructs his hostage that she has to turn herself in and she responds, "I think that's going to be a problem."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Cathy has made a fresh start, but just a few days from opening her new business she is attacked, kidnapped and locked in a room. She assumes the kidnapper wants her body or her life, but he is after something simpler...her name. As the story unravels we wonder if Cathy knows more than she is letting on. Who's really trapped who and who needs to escape the room?"

10x10 opens in theaters and is available On Demand on April 13.

