Luke Skywalker Returns to the Millennium Falcon in New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer -- Watch!

The shot seemed to echo a scene included in the trailers for 2015's The Force Awakens, when Han Solo and Chewbacca stepped foot onto the Millennium Falcon for the first time in years, and Han said warmly, "Chewie, we're home."

In the new look at Last Jedi, we also get to see the crimson throne room of the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), as well as a shot of Finn (John Boyega) yelling excitedly from behind the controls of a Resistance ski speeder on the planet Crait.

Additionally, we get a stunning shot of the Millennium Falcon bursting up out of the surface of Crait, sending its red crystalline soil soaring through the air.