Luke Skywalker Returns to the Millennium Falcon in New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer -- Watch!
The seventh game of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday brought viewers more than just a heated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros -- it also gave fans a brand new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
While the new teaser is mostly comprised of shots from the exciting second trailer that came out in early October -- and at just a scant 45 seconds is agonizingly brief -- there are a few awesome new tidbits for fans to freak out over.
The most exciting glimpse comes right at the beginning, when we get a look at Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) reacquainting himself with the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
A cloaked Luke walked through the halls, and marvels at the lights and sounds of the ship's controls as the small but familiar room powers up and comes to life around him.
The shot seemed to echo a scene included in the trailers for 2015's The Force Awakens, when Han Solo and Chewbacca stepped foot onto the Millennium Falcon for the first time in years, and Han said warmly, "Chewie, we're home."
In the new look at Last Jedi, we also get to see the crimson throne room of the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), as well as a shot of Finn (John Boyega) yelling excitedly from behind the controls of a Resistance ski speeder on the planet Crait.
Additionally, we get a stunning shot of the Millennium Falcon bursting up out of the surface of Crait, sending its red crystalline soil soaring through the air.
There's also another shot that seemingly implies Rey (Daisy Ridley) will be seduced by the dark side.
In earlier trailers, there's a shot of Rey saying "I need someone to show me my place in all this," followed by a shot of Kylo Ren extending his hand to welcome her onto the path of evil.
Previous trailers also showed Luke laying on the ground and angrily threatening, "This is not going to go the way you think!" In this new trailer, Luke's comment is followed by a menacing shot of Rey igniting her light saber in the rain, seemingly about to attack him.
It's unclear if Rey's attraction to the dark side and antagonism toward Luke is a misdirect masterfully pulled off by creative editing, or if she really is going to lean into villainy.
However, fans will be able to find out soon enough. The long wait for the latest installment in the beloved franchise comes to an end when The Last Jedi flies into theaters on Dec. 15.