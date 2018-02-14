Luke Wilson and Golfer Bill Haas Involved in Deadly Car Crash in California

Professional golfer Bill Haas is recovering after a deadly car crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood that also involved actor Luke Wilson, CBS affiliate WSPA reports.

Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Police Department said that Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that hit a BMW in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday night.

Fisher said the driver of the Ferrari was killed.

Haas, a native of Greer, South Carolina, is "doing OK," Fisher said. Two passengers in the BMW were hospitalized with serious injuries, the station reported.

Police said Luke Wilson was in an SUV that was also sideswiped by the Ferrari, but Wilson was not injured.

Haas, 35, was in Pacific Palisades for the Genesis Open golf tournament.

This article was originally published by CBS News.

