Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Janelle Monae & More Look Regal at 'Black Panther' Premiere -- See the Looks!

Stars pulled out all the stops for Black Panther's world premiere!



The Disney and Marvel movie had its big night on Monday, rolling out a purple carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Many of the film's stars turned up, including Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown and Letitia Wright, and they looked just as regal as the ground they walked on.



Nyong'o (Nakia) stunned in the evening's most glamorous look, clearly adhering to the night's royal dress code in a jaw-dropping purple custom Versace number with a plunging neckline and bejeweled chest piece. She paired the stunning frock with a sky-high narrow bun, gold starburst earrings and a plum lip.



"Tonight is the night at last," she told ET.



The 34-year-old actress also noted that with Black Panther came "a deep sense of responsibility," because there has "been nothing like it" before, even with the other movies in the Marvel canon.



"It's like you're like the first to do something like this on this level, so, yeah, it's going to be something you feel challenged by because there's no rule book for it," she explained.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bassett (Ramonda) also lit up the night, stepping out in an eye-catching canary yellow fringed jumpsuit by Naeem Khan. She accessorized with matching silky platform heels, armfuls of gold bangles, marigold fan earrings and a black oval clutch, finishing off the look with a slicked back 'do and big, purposely frizzy curls.



"This is the night you can be over the top -- we are in Wakanda, right? It's bold, it's bad, it's beautiful," she told ET about her outfit. "It's all about colors, all about heat, and I think we're bringing that tonight on the purple carpet."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bold colors were clearly the name of the game, with Gurira (Okoye) donning a neon pink gown that featured a ruffled asymmetrical neckline, contrasting black bodice and a smattering of sequined embellishments. The ensemble definitely matched how the 39-year-old actress felt about Black Panther.



"This is Africa at it's most regal, at it's most stunning, at it's most powerful -- on epic Marvel levels," she said of the film. "It just is unprecedented representation. It's thrilling."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Even the ladies who aren't in the film but came out to support it brought their A-game.

Janelle Monae truly looked like a queen in her strapless black gown, which was given a major pop with contrasting and over-sized white and cobalt blue sleeves. She even rocked a crown fit for a throne and a large colorful choker, tying it all together with a red lip.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus

Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the Marvel universe, rocked a striped rainbow dress that was covered in sequins and had a thigh-high slit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi paired a head full of curls with an African-print wrap dress.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Issa Rae showed off the eye-catching green, yellow and red-orange lining that gave a pop to her white pleated, flowing dress.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lexus

And Chloe and Halle Bailey went for dramatic looks with semi-sheer LBDs and wine-stained lips.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It wasn't only the women who ruled the red carpet -- the men looked quite dapper as well!

Boseman -- aka King T'Challa himself -- stepped out in a gold-and-black Chinese print jacket, black slacks and dress shoes.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lexus

Michael B. Jordan's (Erik Killmonger) all-black ensemble was tinged with bits of gold.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown (N'Jobu) also donned black from head to toe -- sunglasses at night and all! -- but his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, was a ray of sunshine in a jewel-toned mini and big gold hoops.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar nominee Kaluuya (W'Kabi) topped his white ensemble with a burgundy velvet coat.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lexus

Donald Glover led the sartorial pack, standing out in a bright orange suit, orange-and-black squiggly-print button-down, gold chain necklace and black slip-ons.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus

David Oyelowo also opted for bright colors in an African-inspired garb paired with velvet loafers.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Plus, not only did the actors look amazing on the red carpet, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler paired his black suit with a colorful scarf, and his other half, Zinzi Evans, looked radiant in red.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lexus

All in all, this was definitely one royal night!

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.

