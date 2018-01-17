Lupita Nyong'o to Publish Children's Book, Says She Hopes It Inspires 'Everyone'

Lupita Nyong'o is adding author to her resume!

The 34-year-old actress is set to publish her first children's book in 2019, she confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday. The book is called Sulwe.

"I am pleased to reveal I have written a children's book! It's called Sulwe!" Nyong'o excitedly shared. "Sulwe is a dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning."

"This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in your own skin," she added. "Coming January 2019!!"

Nyong'o has been outspoken about the importance of feeling comfortable in her own skin, recently slamming a magazine for retouching her hair. "I embrace my natural heritage," she wrote in an Instagram message against the publication, explaining that she tries to use her platform "to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are."

