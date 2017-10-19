Lupita Nyong'o Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened Her Career After She Refused His Advances

However, according to Nyong’o’s account, shortly after the screening started -- which was also attended by Weinstein's children and domestic staff -- the producer pulled her from the room under a pretense.

“Harvey led me into a bedroom -- his bedroom -- and announced that he wanted to give me a massage,” the Black Panther actress wrote. “I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.”

Nyong’o says that while she tried to “figure out how to extricate [herself] from this undesirable situation,” it wasn’t long before Weinstein said he wanted to take off his pants -- at which point she made firm excuses and left.

The 34-year-old actress reports that afterwards, she rationalized the event as “not overtly sexual” and worried about how to proceed without jeopardizing her career. With that, and a subsequent uneventful dinner in mind, she accepted another invitation from Weinstein for a screening a few months later.

It wasn’t until dinner before the screening, Nyong’o says, that she learned she would not be in a group, but alone with Weinstein again -- and conversation quickly turned to an ulterior motive.

“Before the starters arrived, [Weinstein] announced: ‘Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal,’” she wrote. “I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing.”